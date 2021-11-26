SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) -- The World of Energy education center is already filled with Christmas trees and now it's up to you to decide which one is the best.
It's all part of Duke Energy's ninth annual Festival of Trees. From now through Jan. 7, trees decorated by local nonprofits will be on display at the education center at 7812 Rochester Highway in Seneca.
You can view the trees in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Trees can also be viewed virtually by clicking here.
You can vote for your favorite tree in person or online. The nonprofits with the top three trees will win money for their group: $2,500 for first place, $1,500 for second and $1,000 for third.
The World of Energy will be closed for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
FOX Carolina News will have a sneak peek of the trees on The Morning News starting at 7 a.m.
