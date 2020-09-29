GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Duke Energy Foundation announced in a news release Tuesday that it has awarded over $350,000 in grants to South Carolina's organizations that fund environmental projects, wildlife conservation and other environmental education programs across the state.
As a result of increased usage during COVID-19, a large part of the funding also went to 22 qualified non-profit and government entities that received up to $10,000 in funding for projects like maintenance, park beautification and safety enhancement.
Duke Energy's South Carolina president Michael Callahan said in the news release that it is important to ensure the state's natural landmarks can can be enjoyed for years to come.
"These grants support programs and organizations that work to protect and restore the wildlife and natural resources that our communities depend on."
The South Carolina State Park service manages over 80,000 acres of the state's natural and cultural resources, including more than 300 miles of hiking and riding trails.
According to the news release, the City of Florence plans on using its grant funding to extend a boardwalk at the Florence Rail Trail and to install a partially covered platform in the Jeffries Creek ecosystem.
Florence mayor Stephen Wukela said in news release that he recognizes the need for this funding during COVID-19.
"During this health crisis, having safe recreational opportunities for the citizens of Florence is more important than it has ever been."
The Duke Energy foundation funds more than $2 million every year to nonprofit organizations in South Carolina.
