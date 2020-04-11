GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The forecast predicts that our area has the potential to see some severe weather in coming days - including on Easter Sunday.
Duke Energy says they're prepared, and want to offer some tips for those who may encounter power outages as well as staying safe amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Those who lose power are encouraged to report the outage online or by texting 'OUT' to 57801.
For updates, you can visit Duke Energy's interactive power outage map.
Here are some severe weather safety reminders from Duke Energy:
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees, limbs or anything in contact with lines.
- If a power line falls across a car that you’re in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
- Charge cellphones, computers and other electronic devices in advance of the storm to stay connected to important safety and response information. Consider purchasing portable chargers and make sure they are fully charged as well.
All are encouraged to take whatever steps they can to prepare for the incoming inclement weather, and celebrate Easter safely.
