MADISON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says one of their line technicians died after suffering a fatal injury while working.
The company says Josh Merrill, who worked with Duke Energy for more than six years, suffered the injury while working in western NC on June 25. Details surrounding the injury weren't immediately available, but officials with the company expressed their sorrow.
“Nothing is more important than our employees’ personal safety, and we are all devastated by this loss,” said Nelson Peeler, Duke Energy senior vice president and chief transmission officer “Our thoughts and prayers are with Josh’s entire family and with his colleagues who lost a teammate and a good friend.”
The Madison County Sheriff's Office also expressed their sympathies on their Facebook page, saying "With very heavy hearts full of sorrow we want to express our deepest sympathies to the Merrill family during their time of tragedy. Words always fail when devastation like this occurs but we pray that the family finds comfort and strength in the love and support of family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time."
