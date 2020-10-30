GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy was still working to restore hundreds of thousands of outages across the Carolinas Friday morning, one day after Zeta pummeled the area with high winds and heavy downpours.
Duke reported having nearly half a million customers without power at the height of the outage period. By 5 a.m. Friday, that number had been cut in half, with Duke reporting 235,303.
Here are the the county-by-county customer outage numbers from Duke Energy as of 5:20 a.m.:
Upstate of SC:
- Greenville County: 37,766
- Spartanburg County: 10,143
- Pickens County: 12,143
- Oconee County: 6,402
- Anderson County: 5,050
- Laurens County: approx. 77
- Abbeville County: approx. 14
- Greenwood County: approx. 122
Western NC:
- Buncombe County: 1,056
- Rutherford County: 13,842
- Haywood County: 283
- Polk County: 7,081
- Henderson County: 7,427
- Macon County: 2,245
- Jackson County: 584
- Swain County: 295
- McDowell County:404
- Cherokee County: 310
The approximate total of customers without power in our viewing area is around 105,244.
Duke Energy said damage assessment is underway and may take up to 24 hours to complete the assessment.
Click here to see a real-time outage map from Duke Energy.
