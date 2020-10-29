GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy was reporting hundreds of thousands of outages across the Carolinas Thursday as Zeta pummeled the area with high winds and heavy downpours.
As of 1 p.m. Duke reported having 499,540 customers without power.
Just after 7 p.m., we got a look at the county-by-county customer outage numbers from Duke Energy:
Upstate of SC:
- Greenville County: approx. 49,000
- Spartanburg County: approx. 16,000
- Pickens County: approx. 12,000
- Oconee County: approx. 6,000
- Anderson County: approx. 8,000
- Laurens County: approx. 20
- Abbeville County: approx. 6
- Greenwood County: approx. 42
- Upstate of SC total: approx. 91,068
Western NC:
- Buncombe County: approx. 7,000
- Rutherford County: approx 16,000
- Haywood County: approx. 1,000
- Henderson County: approx. 7,000
- Macon County: approx. 3,000
- Jackson County: approx. 1,000
- Swain County: approx. 908
- McDowell County: approx. 518
- Catawba County: approx. 16,000
- Western NC total: approx. 51,426
The approximate total of customers without power in our viewing area is around 142,494.
Duke Energy said damage assessment is underway and may take up to 24 hours to complete the assessment.
Click here to see a real-time outage map from Duke Energy.
LATEST FORECAST: Tropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in
