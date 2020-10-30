GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy was still working to restore hundreds of thousands of outages across the Carolinas Friday morning, one day after Zeta pummeled the area with high winds and heavy downpours.
Duke reported having nearly half a million customers without power at the height of the outage period. By 5 a.m. Friday, that number had been cut in half, with Duke reporting 235,303.
That number continued to slowly fall through the day on Friday but Duke is telling some customers that power may be out until Nov. 2.
Here are the the county-by-county customer outage numbers from Duke Energy as of 1:30 p.m.:
Upstate of SC:
- Greenville County: 33,756
- Spartanburg County: 8,444
- Pickens County: 10,463
- Oconee County: 6,439
- Anderson County: 4,831
Western NC:
- Buncombe County: 323
- Rutherford County: 13,384
- Polk County: 5,309
- Henderson County: 6,432
- Macon County: 1,989
- Jackson County: 427
- McDowell County:384
Duke Energy said damage assessment and repairs are underway. Duke said crews from as far away as the Midwest and Florida are arriving to help with repairs.
Duke also advises anyone who comes upon a fallen power line to stay away and call the company to report it immediately.
Click here to see a real-time outage map from Duke Energy.
