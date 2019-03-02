GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy is reporting over 1,000 power outages in the Greenville area as a result of damaged equipment.
According to their current outages, 500 customers near the Berea and Sans Souci areas were still without power as of 3:30 p.m.
The company said the outage was caused after a vehicle hit a power line in the early hours of Saturday morning - around 3:30.
Restoration of the entire area is estimated to be completed by 6 p.m. Saturday.
