GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 1,175 customers are without power Thursday night after Duke Energy says a car crashed into the company's equipment.
The outage on the company's map was reported just before 7 p.m. and encompasses customers along a stretches of White Horse Road spanning from SC-124 down to Bainbridge Drive and US-123 from McDavid Way almost to Riverplace Drive.
The severity of the crash was not known, but power is expected to be restored by 9:45 p.m.
