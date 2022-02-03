GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Duke Energy is reporting more than 2,000 people are without power in Greenville County.
According to Duke, crews are working to restore the power and it is expected to be fixed at 2:30 a.m.
There is no report of the cause of the outage.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
