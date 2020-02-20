SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy crews are actively working to restore power to 7,559 customers who are without power Thursday evening.
The utility provider says the affected customers, who make up 66% of the total customers in the county, will likely be without power until 12:15 a.m. Friday.
Duke Energy says the outage was caused by an object coming into contact with power lines.
