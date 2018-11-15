TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy's outage map reports 731 customers are without power early Thursday morning.
According to the outage map, crews are on site as of writing working to restore power to the area west of U.S. 25. The outages were first reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday night.
The outage affects customers from as far west as the end of Hawk Valley Drive back to the highway, and from as far south as Miller's Pond Way to as far north as South Main Street.
According to the outage map, Duke Energy expects to have power restored by 2:45 a.m.
