WADE HAMPTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is reporting nearly 3,000 customers are without power Saturday evening in the Wade Hampton area.
According to the outage map, customers near a stretch of Wade Hampton Boulevard are expected to be without power until at least 1 a.m.
Duke says a vehicle damaged equipment. SCHP reports a collision happened within the outage area on Waddell Road, where a FOX Carolina crew found multiple emergency response vehicles and power crews responding.
Our crew noticed a power pole was broken in at
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.