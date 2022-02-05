SENCA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy officials said crews responded to the Oconee Nuclear Station this morning after operators declared an "unusual event" at around 3:57 a.m.
Officials said the on-site fire brigade responded to unit two and found an indicator that showed there was a fire. According to officials, they then requested off-site assistance from fire departments in the area and safely shut down unit two.
Once other crews arrived at the scene, they confirmed that there was no fire. Oconee County Emergency services said emergency personnel later left the scene at around 7:30 a.m.
Officials said an on-site team is investigating why the indicator went off this morning.
According to officials, an "unusual event" is the lowest nuclear emergency classification. It describes a situation that is no threat to the public but is outside the plant's normal operations.
We will update this story as we learn more.
