GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Duke Energy is partnering with Habitat For Humanity to create affordable housing in Greenville.
Habitat For Humanity Greenville plans to provide Nicholtown Community Development, Habitat at Heritage Hills with an $800,000 investment in infrastructure.
It consists of 29 new homes which is part of Habitat's growth plan to engage community partners to meet the rapidly growing need for affordable housing in Greenville County.
Duke donated $100,000 at the community meeting.
"It is important for companies like Duke Energy to help strengthen and uplift communities throughout South Carolina," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president in a press release. "We are proud to team with Habitat for Humanity to help power the vitality of communities like Nicholtown, and I look forward to helping raise the first wall of the first home to be built as part of this project."
The home project is set to start January 2022 and will take two years to complete.
