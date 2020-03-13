GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas announced Friday they would suspend disconnections due to nonpayment amid the coronavirus outbreak.
This will apply to all home and business accounts in North & South Carolina, as well as the other states serviced by these utility providers.
Below is the full statement:
"As part of your community and a provider of essential services, we are here to support you during this uncertain time. Since many of our customers may be facing unusual financial hardship, we are suspending disconnection for nonpayment effective immediately. This applies to all home and business accounts in Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Tennessee. We will continue to look for ways to support customer needs during the pandemic. Thank you."
An important update from Duke Energy & Piedmont Natural Gas regarding #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/BXN0j1GazK— Duke Energy (@DukeEnergy) March 13, 2020
