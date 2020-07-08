GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas are warning utility customers of an increase in scams targeting electric and natural gas amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The scams are in an attempt to trick customers out of money and providing personal information.
Duke Energy says that June 2020 was the highest single month on record for reported scam attempts targeting their customers - hitting more than 4,000.
In 2020 alone, more than 15,000 scam attempts have been reported to Duke Energy.
“Unfortunately, the scammers appear to be preying on the uncertainty and financial hardship caused by the pandemic, and they are tracking trends and adjusting their tactics,” said Jared Lawrence, Duke Energy’s vice president of revenue services and metering. “As new scam techniques are employed, it is imperative that customers stay alert, informed and make a concerted effort to guard their personal information and wallets.”
Duke Energy says scammers have added a new tactic to their attempts. This includes promising to mail customers refund checks for over-payments on their accounts if they can confirm personal data like birthdays or social security numbers.
Both Duke and Piedmont will generally apply refunds as a credit to customers' accounts and won't contact them to verify information via phone, email or in person in order to mail a check.
Reports also indicate phone scammers have been posing as utility providers, calling and insisting customers are delinquent on their bills. Duke Energy says the scammer typically claims a service disconnection is pending, rigs caller ID to mimic a customer's utility provider, and demands an immediate payment in the form of a prepaid debit card.
It's important to note that Duke Energy and Piedmont Natural Gas have currently suspended disconnections for nonpayment.
Common scamming tactics include:
- A call with pre-recorded voice, often referred to as a robocall, with a caller ID display showing the customer’s utility’s name
- A mimicked Interactive Voice Response menu that customers typically hear when they call their utility
- Threats to disconnect power or natural gas service to a customer’s home or business within an hour
- Immediate payment demands by prepaid debit card
- With many utilities suspending nonpay disconnections during the COVID-19 pandemic, scammers are now promising refund checks if the customer makes a payment and the pending disconnect was an error
If you suspect you may have been a victim of fraud, or feel threatened during an interaction with a scammer, you should:
- Hang up the phone, especially if it’s a robocall requesting personal information or requesting an immediate payment by prepaid debit card or gift card to avoid disconnection within an hour
- Call the utility provider by using the phone number provided on the bill or on the company’s official website, followed by a call to the police
- Never purchase a prepaid debit card or gift card to make an immediate payment to avoid a service disconnection or shutoff. Legitimate utility companies do not specify how customers should make a payment, and they always offer a variety of ways to pay a bill, including accepting payments online, by phone, automatic bank draft, mail or in person
Learn about recent scams and how to recognize the warnings on the Federal Trade Commission website.
