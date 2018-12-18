ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy said a squirrel caused hundreds of customers in Anderson County to lose power on Tuesday.
According to Duke’s online outage map, 215 people were without power in an area along North Main Street.
The outages were first reported around 10:30 a.m. and Duke said all were restored as of 11:45 a.m.
"A squirrel caused a safety system to engage that had to be manually reset at the substation," Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier stated in an email.
The Anderson Mall was among the customers affected, but the mall posted on Facebook that service had been restored and its stores would be open until 10 p.m.
A Fox Carolina photojournalist reported all traffic lights were also out at the corner of Main and Whitehall Road.
