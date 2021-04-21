GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy says that about 1,000 customers are without power after a truck struck a pole near Airport Rd.
The company says that the incident occurred at around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon and caused a number of power lines to collapse.
Duke Energy says that crews will be working in the area for the next several hours to restore power.
Customers should expect the situation to be fixed sometime in the mid-afternoon, according to the company.
MORE NEWS: Deputies: Five suspects responsible for stealing, disassembling truck have been charged
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.