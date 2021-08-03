GENERIC- power outage

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Equipment going offline caused over 1,000 people in the Pelham Road to go without power, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy says there were 1,276 customers without power in the Pelham Road area.

The company said first power outage was reported just before 8 a.m. Power was expected to be restored by noon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says traffic lights along Pelham Road were having technical difficulties.

Stay tuned for further details.

