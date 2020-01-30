PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy said a fire at an electrical substation in Pickens County left more than 5,000 people in Pickens and Oconee without power Thursday afternoonand several Pickens County schools closed early because of the outages.
At least 4,400 outages were reported in and around the city of Pickens and first reported around 12:30 p.m.
Additionally, more than 1,000 outages were also reported in the areas around Lake Jocassee and the northern section of Lake Keowee near Highway 11.
At 3:12 p.m. Duke Energy said power had been restored to call customers.
Pickens County Schools said multiple schools dismissed at 2 p.m. due to the outage.
Those schools were:
- Pickens High
- Pickens Middle
- Pickens Elementary
- Hagood Elementary
- Ambler Elementary
- Project GO
Because Dacusville Elementary and Dacusville Middle run with the Pickens High School bus routes, Dacusville schools dismissed early as well.
There were be no after-school activities at those schools.
Pickens County also posted on Facebook that the Pickens County Administration Building and several others in the vicinity lost power.
Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative said the outages were from issued at the Pickens and North Pickens substations. Transmission to those substations was down.
A Duke Energy spokesman said a fire at one of their larger substations led to the outages.
"There was a fire at one of our larger substations near Pickens," Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier said in an email. "That is the cause of the downstream outages. We have about 4,200 customers out as a result. We are looking at options to route power to other circuits and bring as many customers back up as we can while we address the one substation."
A Pickens County Emergency Management spokesperson said the issue was at the substation on East Cedar Rock Street in Pickens.
