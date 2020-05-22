GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As rain and storms move into the area Friday evening, around 2,000 outages are being reported in the Greer and Greenville area, Duke Energy says.
The estimated time of restoration of power is not till May 22, around 8:45 p.m.
Outages were just reported after 2 p.m.
Drivers are asked to be cautious of linemen working during the storm.
You can report an outage or get real time updates from Duke Energy here.
