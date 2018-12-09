GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As the Upstate and Western North Carolina prepare for the upcoming winter storm Diego, officials want to remind residents how to respond if their power goes out. FOX Carolina will continue covering the area and the storm's impact throughout this weekend.
As of 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Duke Energy reported more than 109,000 customers in the Carolinas are without power as winter storm Diego slams our area. Buncombe County, NC has the most outages reported, with 24,084 customers reporting outages. Totals from Spartanburg County, SC were at 13,335. Meanwhile, Greenville County saw 10,180 outages.
Below is a list of outages by county (as of 4:45 a.m.):
- Buncombe: 24,084
- Haywood: 9,202
- Henderson: 8,004
- Jackson: 2,824
- Macon: 4,447
- Polk: 6,848
- Rutherford: 10,799
- Transylvania: 6,841
- Greenville: 10,180
- Oconee: 914
- Pickens: 1,054
- Spartanburg: 13,335
North Carolina accounts for the bulk of total outages; more than 83,000 customers are in the dark. Meanwhile, more than 25,000 customers are without power. A full list can be viewed here.
If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:
Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141
French Broad Electric (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell 688-4815 TN, Madison 800-222-6190 Yancey 682-6121 French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121 TN, Madison 800-222-6190Greer Commission of Public Works: 864-848-5500
Stay with FOX Carolina for all your alerts, closings, forecasts, and details.
