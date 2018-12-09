GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As the Upstate and Western North Carolina thaw out from the winter storm, Duke Energy said crews are working to restore hundreds of thousands of outages across both states.
As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy reported more than 117,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power as winter storm Diego slammed our area.
Below is a list of outages by county (as of 1 p.m.):
- Buncombe: 20,764
- Haywood: 7,583
- Henderson: 11, 976
- Jackson: 4,004
- Macon: 5,539
- McDowell: 1,114
- Polk: 4,563
- Rutherford: 13,992
- Transylvania: 9,469
- Anderson: 1820
- Cherokee (SC) - 1,507
- Greenville: 52,357
- Oconee: 251
- Pickens: 2,268
- Spartanburg: 27,337
A full list of Duke Energy outages can be viewed here.
Duke was anticipating at least 500,000 outages that may last for days in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy said crews from Florida were en route to the Carolinas to assist with repairs once it is safe to do so.
If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:
Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141
French Broad Electric (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell 688-4815 TN, Madison 800-222-6190 Yancey 682-6121 French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121 TN, Madison 800-222-6190Greer Commission of Public Works: 864-848-5500
Stay with FOX Carolina for all your alerts, closings, forecasts, and details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.