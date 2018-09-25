Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,500 people without power between Travelers Rest and the Slate-Marietta area Tuesday afternoon.
Duke said the outage was first reported just after noon. 1,546 people lost power when a vehicle damaged Duke’s equipment.
Duke hopes to power restored by 2:45 p.m.
Click here to view the outage details on Duke's online outage map.
