(FOX Carolina) - Nearly 5,300 customers in parts of western North Carolina are without power Thursday night according to Duke Energy.
Per the company's outage map, customers in four counties are in the dark as of writing. Following is a list of the counties and the outage totals as of 9:35 p.m.:
- Mitchell County - 5,166 without power
- McDowell County - 123 without power
- Buncombe County - 1 without power
- Henderson County - 1 without power
The outage map, which can be seen here, indicates some Duke Energy customer may be without power until early Friday morning.
Duke Energy asks anyone whose outage may not be reported to do so by calling 1-800-769-3766.
