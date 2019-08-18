Power outages
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy reported on their website Sunday to let customers know of a power outage impacting over 1,000 members in Greenville County. 

Crews are on scene working to identify and correct the problem. 

Customers can report outages though Duke Energy's website located here. 

