GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- As the Upstate and Western North Carolina thaw out from the winter storm, Duke Energy said crews are working to restore hundreds of thousands of outages across both states.
As of 6:04 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy reported 196,000 customers in the Carolinas were without power as winter storm Diego slammed our area.
Below is a list of outages by county (as of 1 p.m.):
- Buncombe: 12,303
- Haywood: 8,171
- Henderson: 7,122
- Jackson: 2,944
- Macon: 3,534
- McDowell: 1,320
- Polk: 5,529
- Rutherford: 10,655
- Transylvania: 5,800
- Anderson: 64
- Cherokee (SC) - 2,183
- Greenville: 40,965
- Oconee: 24
- Pickens: 1,536
- Spartanburg: 20,300
A full list of Duke Energy outages can be viewed here.
Duke was anticipating at least 500,000 outages that may last for days in the Carolinas.
Duke Energy said Sunday afternoon a workforce of 9,000 was working to make repairs and get power back online.
A spokesman said linemen had restored 80,000 outages as of noon.
Crews are still assessing the damage in most areas and have not yet determined an estimated restoration time.
"The company typically requires 12-24 hours to fully assess damage from a significant weather event, even while simultaneously restoring power. Winter storms can present additional challenges to moving personnel and equipment within hard-hit areas," said Duke spokesman Ryan Mosier in a news release.
WHAT TO DO IF YOU LOSE POWER
If your power goes out during severe weather, here are the numbers you're asked to call to report an outage for the following utility companies:
Blue Ridge Electric: 1-888-BLUERIDGE (258-3743) or 1-800-240-3400
Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
Laurens Electric: 1-800-942-3141
French Broad Electric (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell 688-4815 TN, Madison 800-222-6190 Yancey 682-6121 French Broad Electric after 4:30 p.m. (828 area code): Madison 649-2051 Mitchell, Yancey 682-6121 TN, Madison 800-222-6190Greer Commission of Public Works: 864-848-5500
SAFETY REMINDERS (from Duke Energy)
- If you plan to use a generator due to a power outage, follow the manufacturer’s instructions to ensure safe and proper operation. Operate your generator outside. Never operate it inside a building or garage.
- Don’t use grills or other outdoor appliances or equipment indoors for space heating or cooking, as these devices may emit carbon monoxide (CO). The following are symptoms of CO poisoning:
- Flu-like symptoms
- Headache
- Drowsiness
- Ringing sensation in the ears
- Nausea
- Blurred vision
- Chest pains
- Light-headedness or dizziness
- If you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning, open doors and windows, leave your home / business and consult a physician.
- Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Please report downed power lines to Duke Energy.
- If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.
- If you are driving and encounter emergency responders or other roadside work crews, remember to MOVE OVER, it's the law in North Carolina and South Carolina, and a good practice for all drivers.
