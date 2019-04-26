SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Duke Energy is reporting several thousand power outages throughout the Carolinas.
High winds have been present in the areas throughout the day. McDowell County officials have reported several trees and power lines down as a result of the strong gusts.
According to Duke Energy's Current Outages page, the following counties are experiencing outages:
- Greenville - 6,580 affected
- McDowell - 2,206 affected
- Henderson - 698 affected
- Buncombe - 1, 240 affected
- Rutherford - 1,618 affected
- Polk - 229 affected
- Anderson - 83 affected
- Spartanburg - 2,276 affected
