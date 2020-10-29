GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy was reporting thousands of outages Thursday morning as Zeta pummeled the area with high winds and heavy downpours.
As of 7:30, this was a county-specific breakdown of the outage numbers:
- Greenville: 7,965
- Oconee: 4,264
- Pickens: 1,488
- Anderson: 673
- Buncombe: 2,219
- Henderson: 3,167
- Cherokee (NC): 551
- Swain: 553
Duke Energy said damage assessment will begin as soon as it is safe to do so.
LATEST FORECAST: Tropical Storm Warnings in place as Zeta moves in
