GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy said crews have restored more than 685,000 outages after the weekend winter storm battered the Carolinas with snow and ice.
Duke said crews are on track to have service fully restored by Friday.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, more than 35,000 Duke Energy customers were still without power – 26,000 in North Carolina and 9,500 in South Carolina.
In the Upstate, Greenville and Spartanburg counties were seeing the greatest number of outages, with 4,573 and 4,617 reported respectively.
Duke Energy said Greenville County and Spartanburg County customers should have service restored by Thursday at 5 p.m.
In Western North Carolina, Rutherford County was experiencing more than 5,700 outages, Transylvania had 2,638 without power, and 2,827 in Polk County were still without power. Duke said Mountain areas should expect power to be back on by Friday at 5 p.m.
Click here to see a current map of outages and estimated restoration times.
“Our workforce of 9,000 is restoring power to customers as fast as safely possible,” said Duke Energy storm director Jason Hollifield in a news release. “However, the job is not finished. We continue to work to bring electricity back to the hardest-hit areas of the Carolinas.”
305,000 Duke Energy customers were without power at the peak of the storm, Sunday afternoon, Duke said. Overall, roughly 730,000 outages occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.