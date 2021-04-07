GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - After many viewers reported seeing a zero-dollar balance on their Duke Energy statement, we reached out to the utility provider to learn what was happening. It turns out, Duke Energy said they just switched to a new customer billing and information system last week, and while a spokesman said that system was supposed to "enable more convenient, flexible options for customers," it is causing some confusion for many right now.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate our customers’ patience as we make these important enhancements to better serve their needs," said spokesman Ryan Mosier in an email.
Mosier explained there are three scenarios occurring with the new system right now that may be causing confusion for customers. He detailed those three items and what it may mean if you see one of these on your statement:
Zero Balances
- One of the new features we implemented with the transition is an Installment Plan, which replaces our previous Deferred Payment Arrangement plan.
- If a customer was on an existing payment plan, to transfer it to the new system, we had to transfer the total balance owed and create a new installment plan.
- If a customer views their account online or calls the IVR before their new bill is produced, they will see or hear that they have a zero balance. Once their first bill is generated, the customer will see in their online profile the current amount due plus their installment amount due.
- We encourage customers to visit duke-energy.com/tracker to learn more about their new installment plan and the changes they’ll see on their bill. Customers can view their actual bill by clicking on the “billing and payments” tab and then “payment assistance options” and “manage” where they’ll see the installment plan breakdown.
- Customers were notified by mailed and email of this change prior to the transition and will receive an additional letter this week.
Cash Payments Showing Online
- Customers may see a new “cash” payment when they check their account online.
- This is not a credit, but merely showing the transfer of the customer’s deposit from our old system to the new one.
Refunded Deposits
- Our new system is designed to automatically refund deposits when a customer meets certain criteria based on their payment history.
- Customers may see this deposit refund on their account, which will offset their amount due and may result in a credit on their account.
If you have specific questions regarding your account, you call Duke's customer service line at 800.777.9898 or click here to view more customer service options.
