GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy officials said many customers could lose power this weekend during the incoming winter storm.
Officials said that around 750,000 customers in the Carolinas could lose power over the next few days. They added that customers in the storm's path should prepare for the possibility that power may be out for multiple days.
According to officials, they have placed more than 10,000 workers around the area to prepare for the possibility of power outages. These workers include power line technicians, damage assessors and vegetation workers. These workers are traveling from Florida, Indiana, Ohio Kentucky, Texas and Oklahoma to help with the storm.
Following the storm officials said crews will assess the damage and determine what is needed to restore power. This process can sometimes take up to 24 hours or more during major storms.
Power restoration crews will start working immediately after the storm, and their efforts will become more effective as the damage is assessed.
Officials said Duke Power will provide estimated restoration times to customers once the damage assessments are done. They will also update customers and communities through emails, text messages, outbound phone calls, social media and their website.
Duke Energy serves 3.5 million customers in North Carolina and 800,000 in South Carolina.
You can visit their website to get updates throughout the storm.
