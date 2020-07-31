Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning in October, Duke Energy customers may see some relief in their monthly power bill.
As part of the company's annual adjustment of the cost of fuel, Duke Energy will propose a decrease in monthly fuel costs for its South Carolina customers when they present their proposal to the Public Service Commission of South Carolina.
If the proposal is approved, a typical resident using 1,000 kilo-watt hours per month could see a decrease totaling $6.81 or about 5.6 percent of their bill. The company says industrial customers could see as much as a 9.8 percent decrease.
The new rates would go into effect October 1, 2020.
