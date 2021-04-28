GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy says that 1,668 customers are without power in the area along Pelham Rd. near E North St.
Greenville police dispatch confirmed that a wreck occurred in that area.
Duke Energy says that the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging equipment.
The outage was first reported at around 4:39 Wednesday afternoon. The company says that the estimated time of restoration is approximately 7:45pm.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more about the situation.
