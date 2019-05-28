PELZER, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Duke Energy will be hosting a town hall on Wednesday, May 29th.
The event will be hosted by Senator Karl Allen, Pastor Curtis Johnson, and Duke Energy SC President Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe.
The trio are inviting the community to come voice their questions and concerns at Valley Brooke Outreach Baptist Church from 6-8 p.m.
Topics such as high utility bills, service issues, and energy saving solutions will be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.