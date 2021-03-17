GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy released a list of tips to stay prepared for severe weather, which could be headed to the Upstate on Thursday.
The company says that the current forecast could lead to hazardous conditions like downed trees and power lines.
Here are some tips that Duke Energy shared to be prepared for possible storm threats tomorrow:
- Stay clear of downed power lines and always assume that they are energized.
- Avoid standing water and storm debris, drowned power lines could be hidden underneath.
- Report power outages by texting OUT to 57801 or by calling 800-POWERON
