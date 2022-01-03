(FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy's power outage map is showing several outages in Buncombe County and Greenville County.
Duke Energy said there were 4,145 customers in Buncombe County without power as of 5:30 a.m. It is unknown when power is expected to be restored because a repairs and damage assessment is underway.
The outage map showed 5,559 Greenville County customers without power as of 7:15 a.m. Power is expected to be restored at 1:15 p.m.
Henderson County had 2,034 customers without power as of 7:15 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.
Anderson County had 1,668 customers without power as of 7:15 a.m. Power is expected to be restored by 1 p.m.
