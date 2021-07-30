GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy is providing tips to help customers save energy and money as temperatures rise in the Carolinas.
High temperatures can lead to high energy usage and bills as customers combat the heat, according to Duke Energy.
The company provided the following tips to help manage energy use:
- Change air filters regularly. Dirty air filters make HVAC systems work harder and use more energy.
- Set thermostats at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.
- Close blinds, drapes, and curtains during the hottest part of the day to prevent sun rays from heating your house.
- Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning.
- Grill outdoors. Electric ovens and stovetops create a lot of indoor heat.
- Turn off unnecessary lights.
The company mentioned that energy use typically spikes in the summer since air conditioning is one of the biggest energy users in any home. Customers can also easily track and adjust their usage though smart meters and by receiving usage and high bill alerts.
For more information on saving energy, click here.
