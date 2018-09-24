Seneca, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, October 10, around 11:50 a.m. the outdoor warning sirens around the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested.
Officials say the the 65 sirens within 10 miles of the nuclear station will be tested for 3 minutes to assure each one works properly.
Officials want to stress that hearing a siren does not mean to evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to a local radio or TV station that would carry an emergency alerting message.
For more information about the public alert notification sirens, residents can go here.
