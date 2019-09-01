(FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy is urging it's customers to prepare for Hurricane Dorian, which is now a category 5 expected to hit the Carolina's Wednesday through Friday.
“Hurricane Dorian is bringing strong winds and heavy rains that could result in downed power lines and significant outages,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas. “Our line technicians, call center reps and other personnel are gearing up to respond, and we encourage our customers to prepare as well.”
Duke Energy crews are ready to respond as soon as the storm passes through the region and line technicians and other workers can safely begin repairs to restore electricity.
Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety.
MORE NEWS
SC Governor McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.