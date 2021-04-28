HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy power outage map reporting power outage in Honea Path due to vehicle damaging equipment.
According to Duke Energy's website, the outage was first reported at 4:29 a.m.
The map is showing over 700 residents without power as of 8:30 a.m.
Duke Energy says crews are currently working to restore power at approximately 10 a.m.
We'll keep you updated with any changes or new information.
