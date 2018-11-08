GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy announced Thursday it has filed a request with the Public Service Commission of South Carolina to raise rates by 12 percent for residential customers in the Upstate, beginning in 2019.
Duke said it serves about 591,000 customers in the Upstate and said it needs to increase revenues by about $168 million to build a “smarter energy future” for South Carolina.
“The electric power grid is the backbone of South Carolina’s digital economy – not just today, but for decades to come,” said Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe, Duke Energy’s South Carolina president in a news release. “Customers want safe, reliable and increasingly clean electricity. They also want more options and control over how they use energy in their everyday lives. We’re working hard to build a smart, secure and flexible electric infrastructure to better serve our customers and keep South Carolina competitive now and in the years ahead.”
Duke said residential customers will see an average rate increase of 12.1 percent.
Meanwhile, commercial and industrial customers would see an average increase of 8.3 percent.
“If the proposal is approved, a residential customer who uses 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity monthly would pay about $129.43 per month, and increase of about $15.57,” said Ryan Mosier, a spokesman for Duke Energy Carolinas, in a news release.
Duke will have public meetings about the proposed rate hike and take comments before a final evidentiary hearing in Columbia, where the commission will consider written and oral testimony.
If approved, the news rates will go into effect on June 1, 2019.
Learn more at www.duke-energy.com/SCCarolinasRates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.