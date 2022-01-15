GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Duke Energy advised residents in the Carolinas to be on the lookout for scammers during the upcoming winter storm.
Officials said scammers are impersonating Duke Energy representatives and threatening to cut off customers' power unless they pay a late bill or other charges.
According to Duke Energy officials, they will never call customers and threaten to cut off their power immediately. They added that they would never call to seek immediate payment or request personal information.
“Unfortunately, scammers are always looking for a new opportunity, including a winter storm, to steal customers’ money and information. They prey on customers who might be more vulnerable to such scams during stressful situations, like a major storm,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy Carolinas storm director. “Our goal is to protect our customers from such devious schemes.”
Duke Energy Officials gave the following tips to help residents recognize scammers:
- If you are speaking to a recorded voice, be extra cautious.
- Do not provide any personal information to callers.
- Duke Energy’s actual recorded calls to customers are informative only. The company would never threaten to cut off power or request personal information.
- If a caller specifically asks you to pay using a prepaid debit card, that is a sign that they are most likely a scammer. Prepaid debit cards are like cash, and the transactions cannot be reversed.
- If the caller pressures you to make an immediate payment of any type or provide personal information of any kind, hang up the phone.
