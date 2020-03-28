GENERIC - Power outage 1

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More 2,600 customers in Cherokee County are without power Saturday afternoon.

Duke Energy reports a vehicle damaged their equipment in the Fingerville area around 1:30 p.m., causing two different outages affecting about 1,300 customers each.

One outage is expected to be cleared by 7:30 p.m., while the other should be handled by 10 p.m.

