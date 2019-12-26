Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning, expect delays if you are traveling on Butler Road in Mauldin.
According to the Mauldin Police Department, a single vehicle collision occurred this morning when a car crashed into a power pole in the 300 block of East Butler Road, right in front of JOY Real Estate.
Officers say the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. Duke energy has also arrived on scene to fix the power pole.
Officers say drivers traveling westbound toward Mauldin will be driving in the median as repairs are being made. Drivers traveling eastbound towards I-385 will be able to travel in their lane normally.
Police say to expect delays if traveling along this route.
