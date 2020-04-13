(FOX Carolina) -- Duke Energy is working to restore a large amount of customers without power, after a series of severe storms and tornadoes ripped through parts of South Carolina and North Carolina.
Duke Energy says at 9:14 a.m. more than 325,000 customers were without power. As of 7:00 p.m. fewer than 90,000 customers remain without power, 55,000 in North Carolina and 33,000 in South Carolina.
Some of the hardest hit areas include Oconee County, where tornadoes were confirmed to have touch down, and several areas of the Upstate.
Additional information on restoration times and repair efforts can be found here.
MORE NEWS - NWS confirms three tornadoes touched down in the Upstate, one in Georgia Monday morning
