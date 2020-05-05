GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Duke Energy is working to restore thousands of power outages Tuesday morning, and estimate power may not be restored to some areas of Greenville County until early Wednesday morning.
Storms Monday evening that brought heavy winds, hail, and even a tornado warning in Spartanburg County were followed by more severe storms in the early morning hours Tuesday.
Meteorologist Nicole Papay said the overnight storms included wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour, sending some trees crashing down.
Duke Energy was reporting 3,384 outages across North and South Carolina at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The following are the latest outages and restoration times for Upstate counties
Anderson: 91 outages; 4 p.m.
Greenville: 2,001 outages; Wednesday at 3 a.m.
Spartanburg: 158 outages; 5 p.m.
Click here to see Duke Energy's full outage map.
Latest forecast: Drying out Tuesday morning, more afternoon storms possible
