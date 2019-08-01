(FOX Carolina) - After a streak of hot, dry days in our area, the Upstate of SC and the mountains of western NC are seeing storms once again, with immediate effects being felt throughout.
Duke Energy's outage map indicates upwards of 3,000 customers in the Upstate and WNC are without power, with the lion's share in the Anderson area. Just under 940 customers are in the Spartanburg region, while 53 are just shouth of Asheville. Additionally, about 700 customers near the Nantahala National Forest are dark as well.
Here's the full breakdown as of 6:46 p.m.:
- Anderson County has 1,481 customers in the dark
- Spartanburg County has 643 households with no electricity
- Pickens County has 418 customers without power
- Greenville County has 292 residents with no energy
Additionally, most of the reports from Duke Energy indicate power will not be restored to most affected areas until 12:20 a.m. Friday. You can check the outage map here.
Power outages often have physical reasons that cause them to happen. FOX Carolina viewer Jody Green sent us a photo of a downed tree that snapped the top off of a utility pole on Old Ealsey Bridge Road, near the Greenville and Pickens county line.
The storms are also bringing reports of hail. Viewer Courtney Hagins sent meteorologist Kendra Kent a photo of hail picked up off the ground in Easley.
Also in Easley, we responded to a woman's home on Edens Road, where a tree fell onto it. While we were speaking with her, the tree sunk in even more, causing more damage. Stay tuned for coverage on FOX Carolina.
As storms continue to roll through, stay with FOX Carolina for updates by checking online at our website or downloading the free app for iOS and Android.
