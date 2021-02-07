GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy's outage map is showing several without power on Sunday after snow rolled into the Upstate Saturday night.
Below are the number of people being affected within the upstate as of 7:15 a.m. on Sunday:
- 1,191 in Pickens
- 853 in Greenville
- 137 in Oconee
- 68 in Spartanburg
- 11 in Anderson
If you are a Duke customer, you can check estimated times of power restoration here.
